BrianLBNY
on June 1st, 2019
Has helped my cousin’s dog walk again!
300 mg Pet Capsules Each bottle contains 300mg of CBD (10 mg per serving) Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT Medium Chain Triglycerides), Non GMO Sunflower Lecithin, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Gelatin (Gelatin Capsules). Suggested Use: We recommend 2.5 mg per 10 lbs. Example: If your pet is 40 lbs we recommend 10 mg per serving. Contain High Quality Hemp Organic Farming Practices Full Spectrum Co2 Extracted Lab-Tested & Certified No Preservatives, Artificial Flavors, or Sweeteners No Additives or Dyes Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Vegan
on May 31st, 2019
I have a 8 year old golden with hip dysplasia. He started having a really hard time getting around and was obviously in pain. I saw a huge difference with only a day of giving him these pills. Hes walking around way more and back to his happy self!!
on May 31st, 2019
After seeing how well CBD works for arthritis, I purchased this for my dog. It's so wonderful to see him getting around so much easier these days! I now give this to him daily. Thank you so much!