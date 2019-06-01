 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pet Capsules 300 mg

by Quantum Leaf Naturals

5.03
$55.00MSRP

About this product

300 mg Pet Capsules Each bottle contains 300mg of CBD (10 mg per serving) Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT Medium Chain Triglycerides), Non GMO Sunflower Lecithin, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Gelatin (Gelatin Capsules). Suggested Use: We recommend 2.5 mg per 10 lbs. Example: If your pet is 40 lbs we recommend 10 mg per serving. Contain High Quality Hemp Organic Farming Practices Full Spectrum Co2 Extracted Lab-Tested & Certified No Preservatives, Artificial Flavors, or Sweeteners No Additives or Dyes Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Vegan

3 customer reviews

Char723

I have a 8 year old golden with hip dysplasia. He started having a really hard time getting around and was obviously in pain. I saw a huge difference with only a day of giving him these pills. Hes walking around way more and back to his happy self!!

StephieXOX

After seeing how well CBD works for arthritis, I purchased this for my dog. It's so wonderful to see him getting around so much easier these days! I now give this to him daily. Thank you so much!

About this brand

Quantum Leaf Naturals products are the highest quality CBD supplements on the market from the most trusted manufacturer. Our products contain the purest CBD available with an unprecedented level of quality.  Every batch of CBD oil is tested and custom formulated to ensure a precise amount of CBD in every pill, tincture or cream. Our products only contain full spectrum CBD oil and is cultivated by the highest standards of organic farming practices. There are no toxic fertilizers or pesticides. We use only CO2 extraction, which is the safest and cleanest of extraction methods leaving behind no harmful solvents. This process produces the purest, most potent and most powerful CBD oil on the market second to none. Quantum Leaf Natural's products are the ideal way to add CBD into your daily life. Whether you are looking for topical applications or a daily capsule, we have a wide spectrum of products to address any need.