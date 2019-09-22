MassMedicinal on September 22nd, 2019

This strain was the best purple strain I’ve ever tried! As soon as I popped the container open, the smell of myrcene erupted into the air. The berry-like scent only intensified as I broke down the heavily purple-tinted buds, and were indicative of the taste to come! After vaping this flower, I felt gentle waves of relaxation radiating through my body, with an overwhelming mental calm to match! This strain is great for all conditions typically handled by heavy indicas (ei. Insomnia, anxiety, pain, lack of appetite). If you’re a fan of Mendo Purps or similar strains, this is the best I’ve found in Boston!