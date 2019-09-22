 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Purple Lamborghini

by Revolutionary Clinics

Strain Type: Hybrid (70I/30S) | Genetics: Purple Urkel & Triple OG | Purple Urkel's origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps. It's essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Triple OG is mix of 3 different Kush strains, which makes Purple Lamborghini a complex and satisfying Indica. Patient's report effects that are deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. THCA: 19.2% | THC: 0.3% | CBGA: 0.7% | CBC: 0.1%

MassMedicinal

This strain was the best purple strain I’ve ever tried! As soon as I popped the container open, the smell of myrcene erupted into the air. The berry-like scent only intensified as I broke down the heavily purple-tinted buds, and were indicative of the taste to come! After vaping this flower, I felt gentle waves of relaxation radiating through my body, with an overwhelming mental calm to match! This strain is great for all conditions typically handled by heavy indicas (ei. Insomnia, anxiety, pain, lack of appetite). If you’re a fan of Mendo Purps or similar strains, this is the best I’ve found in Boston!

Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.