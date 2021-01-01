Rev Brands
Purple Lamborghini
Strain Type: Hybrid (70I/30S) | Genetics: Purple Urkel & Triple OG | Purple Urkel's origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps. It's essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Triple OG is mix of 3 different Kush strains, which makes Purple Lamborghini a complex and satisfying Indica. Patient's report effects that are deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. THCA: 19.2% | THC: 0.3% | CBGA: 0.7% | CBC: 0.1%
