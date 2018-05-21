 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sweet Cookie Kush

Rogue Farmer

About this product

Rogue Farmer's Sweet Cookie Kush is a delicious sativa that is uplifting and wont leave you overly mentally stimulated. Stress melts away and you are left with giggles and energy! This sweet smelling flower gives off fruit scents close to blueberry and has a rich creamy smell that our experienced employees describe as a "Cheese Cake" note to it. Known to help with muscle spasms, pain, depression and inflammation.

Aspire

I'm giving a review based on using this strain in a pre-roll, smoking a 1g and only about 1/3 of the way and feeling good. Not entirely melted, just a warm and clear head feeling. Sitting at 23.9% and I feel like I have this warm all around feeling, think of when you were sick and stayed from school, hot cocoa with the weather at 15-20 degrees....the blanket feels amazing. I'm getting a crazy woody, pine, sweet and almost berry flavor. It's a great strain for sure. A killer 5/5.

