Aspire on May 21st, 2018

I'm giving a review based on using this strain in a pre-roll, smoking a 1g and only about 1/3 of the way and feeling good. Not entirely melted, just a warm and clear head feeling. Sitting at 23.9% and I feel like I have this warm all around feeling, think of when you were sick and stayed from school, hot cocoa with the weather at 15-20 degrees....the blanket feels amazing. I'm getting a crazy woody, pine, sweet and almost berry flavor. It's a great strain for sure. A killer 5/5.