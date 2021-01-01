About this product

Rogue Farmer's Sweet Cookie Kush is a delicious sativa that is uplifting and wont leave you overly mentally stimulated. Stress melts away and you are left with giggles and energy! This sweet smelling flower gives off fruit scents close to blueberry and has a rich creamy smell that our experienced employees describe as a "Cheese Cake" note to it. Known to help with muscle spasms, pain, depression and inflammation.