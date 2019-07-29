 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. saviaCBD 25mg | High Absorption CBD

saviaCBD 25mg | High Absorption CBD

by saviaLAB

Skip to Reviews
5.01
saviaLAB Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil saviaCBD 25mg | High Absorption CBD
saviaLAB Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil saviaCBD 25mg | High Absorption CBD

$79.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

saviaCBD softgels offer a simple, reliable, and effective delivery system for those seeking the benefits of the finest premium hemp extract. saviaLAB utilizes nanoemulsion technology to increase absorption, and maximize the bioavailability of active compounds in the body, providing a greater therapeutic effect.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

S_M_Davis

Tried this capsule at the onset of a migraine because nothing else really worked. The migraine completely vanished. This has happened consistently 4 times now. I can't believe I've found this kind of relief!

About this brand

saviaLAB Logo
saviaLAB was created with the mission of helping people achieve life long wellness. Our foundation is built upon research, compassion, and a commitment to producing the highest quality products available. We combine the best of what modern science and Mother Nature have to offer, to provide superior, lab tested, and THC free solutions for your daily wellness routine.