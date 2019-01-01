About this product
The wonderfully named Zkittlez cannabis strain is a strong indica-dominant combination of its genetic parents, Grape Ape and Grapefruit. Both of these are known for their berry hues and sweet taste, with hints of grapes, and this is passed onto the Zkittlez weed; ideal for those who prefer a very sweet taste, almost reminiscent of fruit candy. Sweet Candy Like Taste Zkittlez seeds won 1st Place for the best Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan, and 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup. Feminized Zkittlez seeds are therefore a great option for sweet indica lovers and those who want proof of quality. The flowers themselves are also very attractive, with green and purple hues, and a tropical fruity aroma that intensifies approaching harvest time.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Zkittlez
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Limonene
Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored cannabis bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are surprisingly uplifting, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.