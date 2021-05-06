Seed Bank
The wonderfully named Zkittlez cannabis strain is a strong indica-dominant combination of its genetic parents, Grape Ape and Grapefruit. Both of these are known for their berry hues and sweet taste, with hints of grapes, and this is passed onto the Zkittlez weed; ideal for those who prefer a very sweet taste, almost reminiscent of fruit candy.
Some say it tastes like sweet candy!
Zkittlez seeds won 1st Place for the best Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan, and 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup. Feminized Zkittlez seeds are therefore a great option for sweet indica lovers and those who want proof of quality. The flowers themselves are also very attractive, with green and purple hues, and a tropical fruity aroma that intensifies approaching harvest time.
Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
549 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
