About this product

The wonderfully named Zkittlez cannabis strain is a strong indica-dominant combination of its genetic parents, Grape Ape and Grapefruit. Both of these are known for their berry hues and sweet taste, with hints of grapes, and this is passed onto the Zkittlez weed; ideal for those who prefer a very sweet taste, almost reminiscent of fruit candy.



Some say it tastes like sweet candy!



Zkittlez seeds won 1st Place for the best Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan, and 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup. Feminized Zkittlez seeds are therefore a great option for sweet indica lovers and those who want proof of quality. The flowers themselves are also very attractive, with green and purple hues, and a tropical fruity aroma that intensifies approaching harvest time.