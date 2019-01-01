 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
The Wicked Widow Cannabis strain comes from the White Widow family... probably one of the most famous strains ever to exist and Sensible Seeds are proud to have it in our collection. No-one is exactly sure her origins though it is said she come from a Brazilian sativa landrace and an indica hybrid from India and perfected in the mountains of Kerala to produce the mythical Legend that she is today. Wicked Widow likes lots of sun but can be grown in colder Northern climates so long as it gets enough light. Light watering and fertilization will make sure it avoids mold / mildew and will keep its unique taste. It is suitable for sea of green (SOG) and screen of green (SCROG) setups and changing light cycle to 8 hours during the final 2 weeks of flowering will prevent regrowth of buds. Stressing it will also induce better resin coverage though even without it will still produce fat buds dripping in white trichomes. High yields, High THC, quick flowering and easy to grow...no wonder this temptress has stood the test of time! The effects from smoking The Wicked Widow can give a trippy, cerebral high which is euphoric and uplifting....magical even. The taste is fresh and woody; almost pine like with a hint of citrus. Beware Wicked Widow allure.... her charm spell is powerful! Features Sex: Feminized Type: 50% Indica / 50% Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 8 to 9 weeks Outdoor Harvest: October Yield: Indoor: 500 to 550g/m2 – Outdoor: up to 600g/plant Height: Indoor: 60 to 100cm – Outdoor: 140 to 180cm THC: Very High 22% CBD: Medium Genetics: White Widow S1 Medicinal Properties: Medium Medical Conditions: Stress, appetite enhancer, pain relief, Insomnia and depression Taste/Flavour: Woody Pine, Citrus Effect: Happy, Euphoric, Uplifting Grow Difficulty: Novice (Easy)

Sensible Seeds are the leading online supplier of marijuana seeds. One of the first online retailers of high grade marijuana seeds in the world; we have kept our reputation as one of the very best due to our excellent customer service and vast selection over 3000 superior strains and Cannabis Cup winners. We source our high grade marijuana seeds from over 150 of the worlds' best breeders! All our seeds are bought freshly packed and stored in an optimum environment to ensure lasting freshness. Sensible Seeds is a family run business renowned for honesty and integrity; we treat our customers on a personal level and many have become close friends over the years. We are the only UK cannabis seeds supplier to boast a dedicated Medical Marijuana section; showing which marijuana strains are beneficial to which conditions. Price Match Guarantee Free Cannabis Seeds with orders Discounts and Monthly Promos Superior Stealth Packaging Supplying the very best cannabis seeds is our passion. And with 20 years of experience behind us, you know you are in safe hands.