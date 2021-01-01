Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sensible Seeds

Sensible Seeds

Wicked Widow

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

The Wicked Widow Cannabis strain comes from the White Widow family... probably one of the most famous strains ever to exist and Sensible Seeds are proud to have it in our collection. No-one is exactly sure her origins though it is said she come from a Brazilian sativa landrace and an indica hybrid from India and perfected in the mountains of Kerala to produce the mythical Legend that she is today.

Wicked Widow likes lots of sun but can be grown in colder Northern climates so long as it gets enough light. Light watering and fertilization will make sure it avoids mold / mildew and will keep its unique taste. It is suitable for sea of green (SOG) and screen of green (SCROG) setups and changing light cycle to 8 hours during the final 2 weeks of flowering will prevent regrowth of buds. Stressing it will also induce better resin coverage though even without it will still produce fat buds dripping in white trichomes. High yields, High THC, quick flowering and easy to grow...no wonder this temptress has stood the test of time!

The effects from smoking The Wicked Widow can give a trippy, cerebral high which is euphoric and uplifting....magical even. The taste is fresh and woody; almost pine like with a hint of citrus.

Beware Wicked Widow allure.... her charm spell is powerful!

Features

Sex: Feminized

Type: 50% Indica / 50% Sativa

Grow: Indoor/Outdoor

Flowering Type: Photoperiod

Flowering Time: 8 to 9 weeks

Outdoor Harvest: October

Yield: Indoor: 500 to 550g/m2 – Outdoor: up to 600g/plant

Height: Indoor: 60 to 100cm – Outdoor: 140 to 180cm

THC: Very High 22%

CBD: Medium

Genetics: White Widow S1

Medicinal Properties: Medium

Medical Conditions: Stress, appetite enhancer, pain relief, Insomnia and depression

Taste/Flavour: Woody Pine, Citrus

Effect: Happy, Euphoric, Uplifting

Grow Difficulty: Novice (Easy)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!