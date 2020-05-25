Remedy CBD Tincture 500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
🌛Nighttime Blend 🥥MCT Oil 🌱All Natural This organic tincture includes 1500MG of pure hemp CBD in a base of solvent-less MCT Oil derived from organic coconuts, with a perfect remedy of relaxing extracts of Lavender, Lemongrass, and Chamomile. 1ml = 50mg CBD (30 servings) Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 25th, 2020
I really like how I don’t feel groggy in the morning after taking this nighttime cbd oil
on May 23rd, 2020
Very relaxing tincture
on May 23rd, 2020
Quick delivery and it’s a very effective cbd oil