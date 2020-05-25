 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
1500mg CBD Hemp Tincture - Nighttime Blend

by Simply Crafted

🌛Nighttime Blend 🥥MCT Oil 🌱All Natural This organic tincture includes 1500MG of pure hemp CBD in a base of solvent-less MCT Oil derived from organic coconuts, with a perfect remedy of relaxing extracts of Lavender, Lemongrass, and Chamomile. 1ml = 50mg CBD (30 servings) Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

Codex0418

I really like how I don’t feel groggy in the morning after taking this nighttime cbd oil

Ducky87

Very relaxing tincture

GemmaBlue

Quick delivery and it’s a very effective cbd oil

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US