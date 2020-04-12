1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
🥥MCT Oil 🌱All Natural This organic tincture includes 3000MG of pure hemp CBD in a base of solvent-less MCT Oil derived from organic coconuts, with pure peppermint extract. For best results, hold under tongue for 60-90 seconds. 30 servings (100MG CBD per 1mL dose). Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on April 12th, 2020
Very nice cbd tincture
on April 11th, 2020
I’m really glad I found this tincture. I was worried about the taste since the last tincture I tried had a pretty bad aftertaste, but this doesn’t at all. It’s very clean tasting
on April 10th, 2020
Love it 😍