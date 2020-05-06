 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Peppermint Blend - 300mg, 1500mg, & 3000mg CBD Oils

by Simply Crafted

About this product

🥥MCT Oil 🌱All Natural This organic tincture includes pure hemp CBD in a base of solvent-less MCT Oil derived from organic coconuts, with pure peppermint extract. Available in 300mg, 1500mg & 3000mg Bottles Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

7 customer reviews

CodyB78

Fast delivery and nice potent oil

JustinKuma

Love these tinctures. Started with the 300 and finally made it up to the 3000mg one now. I’m really excited to try it

Liveinthesky

I love their peppermint tinctures. I started with the 300 and currently am taking the 1500. I’m going to get the 3000 next time to get the most bang for my buck 🤑

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US