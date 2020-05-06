Feel Energized Tincture 100mg
by The Feel Collection
1 piece
$42.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$35.00MSRP
🥥MCT Oil 🌱All Natural This organic tincture includes pure hemp CBD in a base of solvent-less MCT Oil derived from organic coconuts, with pure peppermint extract. Available in 300mg, 1500mg & 3000mg Bottles Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 6th, 2020
Fast delivery and nice potent oil
on April 25th, 2020
Love these tinctures. Started with the 300 and finally made it up to the 3000mg one now. I’m really excited to try it
on April 22nd, 2020
I love their peppermint tinctures. I started with the 300 and currently am taking the 1500. I’m going to get the 3000 next time to get the most bang for my buck 🤑