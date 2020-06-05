 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
300mg CBD Hemp Gummies - Green Apple

by Simply Crafted

5.037
Simply Crafted Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles 300mg CBD Hemp Gummies - Green Apple

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Infused with a refreshing, strawberry lemonade flavor, our Vegan CBD gummies are made with top-grade CBD extracts. These sweet and tangy gummies contain 10mg of full-spectrum CBD and make a delicious way to relieve stress, manage anxiety and improve sleep quality. With no trace of THC, our Gummies are the most effective way of getting your daily dose of CBD. Consult your medical practitioner before combining with medicines or using them as alternatives. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

37 customer reviews

Cbj72928

These gummies came really quick and work great. Thanks!

Summerbrizee

Awesome gummies no question about it!!

Deedee1213

These are by far the best cbd gummies I’ve had. They work very well and have a great taste

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US