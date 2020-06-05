Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Infused with a refreshing, strawberry lemonade flavor, our Vegan CBD gummies are made with top-grade CBD extracts. These sweet and tangy gummies contain 10mg of full-spectrum CBD and make a delicious way to relieve stress, manage anxiety and improve sleep quality. With no trace of THC, our Gummies are the most effective way of getting your daily dose of CBD. Consult your medical practitioner before combining with medicines or using them as alternatives. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on June 5th, 2020
These gummies came really quick and work great. Thanks!
on June 4th, 2020
Awesome gummies no question about it!!
on June 4th, 2020
These are by far the best cbd gummies I’ve had. They work very well and have a great taste