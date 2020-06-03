White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Wedding Cake (CBG) consists of dense, pungent buds and is a great strain to help you focus and get the day going. High in CBG & Terpenes. Grown Indoor. Preferred Time of Use: Day Time Feel: Focus, Energy Selected for its high CBG content & terpene profile (High Humulene, Nerolidol) CBG: 20.75% Terpenes: 3.04% THC: 0% Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive Available in 3.5g, 1/2 oz. and 1 oz. increments.
on June 3rd, 2020
Nice calming stuff. I feel very relaxed after smoking it. It burns nice too
on May 27th, 2020
Nice bright green buds even look pretty frosty for some hemp flower
on May 26th, 2020
I really like how I fell after smoking this. It’s much different than regular flower and even cbd flower. It’s hard to describe but it makes me feel calm and nostalgic almost
