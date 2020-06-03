 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wedding Cake (CBG)

Wedding Cake (CBG)

by Simply Crafted

Skip to Reviews
5.021
Simply Crafted Cannabis Flower Wedding Cake (CBG)

$30.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Wedding Cake (CBG) consists of dense, pungent buds and is a great strain to help you focus and get the day going. High in CBG & Terpenes. Grown Indoor. Preferred Time of Use: Day Time Feel: Focus, Energy Selected for its high CBG content & terpene profile (High Humulene, Nerolidol) CBG: 20.75% Terpenes: 3.04% THC: 0% Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive Available in 3.5g, 1/2 oz. and 1 oz. increments.

21 customer reviews

Show all
5.021

write a review

LtYolkem

Nice calming stuff. I feel very relaxed after smoking it. It burns nice too

Hulahippie

Nice bright green buds even look pretty frosty for some hemp flower

Four_Roses

I really like how I fell after smoking this. It’s much different than regular flower and even cbd flower. It’s hard to describe but it makes me feel calm and nostalgic almost

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.

About this brand

Simply Crafted Logo
Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US