 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 500mg CBD eJuice Vaping Liquid (Nicotine-Free)

500mg CBD eJuice Vaping Liquid (Nicotine-Free)

by Simply Crafted CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.017
Simply Crafted CBD Concentrates Cartridges 500mg CBD eJuice Vaping Liquid (Nicotine-Free)
Simply Crafted CBD Concentrates Cartridges 500mg CBD eJuice Vaping Liquid (Nicotine-Free)
Simply Crafted CBD Concentrates Cartridges 500mg CBD eJuice Vaping Liquid (Nicotine-Free)
Simply Crafted CBD Concentrates Cartridges 500mg CBD eJuice Vaping Liquid (Nicotine-Free)

$40.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Natural eJuice vaping liquid crafted with 500mg of pure hemp extract from American grown hemp 🌬️ Big Clouds 🌱 Natural Ingredients ❌ No Nicotine Available in Toasted, Tropicana, and Strawberry Vanilla

17 customer reviews

Show all
5.017

write a review

Sara.Maddox

I’ve been trying to quit using nicotine for awhile now. This hemp juice has been a great help. I use it now instead of the salts before and I’ve almost given up cigs completely too. I highly recommend trying it

About this brand

Simply Crafted CBD Logo
Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders