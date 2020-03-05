BrettCarlson
on March 5th, 2020
This stuff is super legit👍👍
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$40.00MSRP
Natural eJuice vaping liquid crafted with 500mg of pure hemp extract from American grown hemp 🌬️ Big Clouds 🌱 Natural Ingredients ❌ No Nicotine Available in Toasted, Tropicana, and Strawberry Vanilla
on March 5th, 2020
This stuff is super legit👍👍
on February 27th, 2020
I’ve been trying to quit using nicotine for awhile now. This hemp juice has been a great help. I use it now instead of the salts before and I’ve almost given up cigs completely too. I highly recommend trying it
on February 26th, 2020
Very tasty stuff