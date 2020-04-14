1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Combining premium CBD extract with natural sweeteners, our organic gummies are potent, pure and delicious. Each gummy contains 25mg of full-spectrum CBD. ● Effective and Discreet ● Vegan and GMO-free ● No chemicals and solvent-free With less than 0.3% THC, our gummies are the most discreet, effective way to get your daily dose of CBD Ingredients: Organic Evaporated Cane Juice, Organic Corn Syrup, Organic White Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Colors Added (Including Anatto, Tumeric, Grape Juice Concentrate, Red Fruit Juice Concentrate) Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on April 14th, 2020
These are simply amazing!! I really like the way they make me feel and how they taste
on April 12th, 2020
I bought these 4 times before because I really like them and was about to buy a couple more tins but then I realized they have a 40 count bottle that costs less too 🤦♀️
on April 6th, 2020
Very tasty little bears 🐻 😋