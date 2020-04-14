 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
500mg CBD Gummies (20 Count)

by Simply Crafted

5.08
Simply Crafted Edibles Candy 500mg CBD Gummies (20 Count)

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Combining premium CBD extract with natural sweeteners, our organic gummies are potent, pure and delicious. Each gummy contains 25mg of full-spectrum CBD. ● Effective and Discreet ● Vegan and GMO-free ● No chemicals and solvent-free With less than 0.3% THC, our gummies are the most discreet, effective way to get your daily dose of CBD Ingredients: Organic Evaporated Cane Juice, Organic Corn Syrup, Organic White Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Colors Added (Including Anatto, Tumeric, Grape Juice Concentrate, Red Fruit Juice Concentrate) Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

8 customer reviews

5.08

SallyJoe

These are simply amazing!! I really like the way they make me feel and how they taste

Keepitgoin77

I bought these 4 times before because I really like them and was about to buy a couple more tins but then I realized they have a 40 count bottle that costs less too 🤦‍♀️

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US