Smokitup98
on November 19th, 2019
Super intense
These all natural botanicals penetrate deep within the skin to instantly relieve pain related to arthritis, exercise, and other bruising. Aids in repairing and healing bruises, sprains and promotes flexibility and mobility. - Free from parabens, phthalates, waxes, artificial colors, and alcohol - Non greasy and lightweight - Contains 500mg of pure CBD - Easy to use pump bottle - Vegan and cruelty-free Directions: Apply a small amount directly on the bruised or sore area and massage firmly. Causes slight tingling sensation and long-lasting relief. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on November 15th, 2019
Really amazing lotion !
on November 12th, 2019
I love the tingle from the warming therapy. Very nice feeling!