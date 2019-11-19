 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
500mg CBD Lotion + Warming Therapy🔥

by Simply Crafted CBD

5.013
$50.00MSRP

About this product

These all natural botanicals penetrate deep within the skin to instantly relieve pain related to arthritis, exercise, and other bruising. Aids in repairing and healing bruises, sprains and promotes flexibility and mobility. - Free from parabens, phthalates, waxes, artificial colors, and alcohol - Non greasy and lightweight - Contains 500mg of pure CBD - Easy to use pump bottle - Vegan and cruelty-free Directions: Apply a small amount directly on the bruised or sore area and massage firmly. Causes slight tingling sensation and long-lasting relief. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

13 customer reviews

5.013

Florallady

I love the tingle from the warming therapy. Very nice feeling!

About this brand

Simply Crafted CBD Logo
Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping