G Pen Dash (Ground Material)

by Simply Crafted

5.018
G Pen Dash (Ground Material)
Simply Crafted Vaping Portable Vaporizers G Pen Dash (Ground Material)
Simply Crafted Vaping Portable Vaporizers G Pen Dash (Ground Material)

$80.00MSRP

About this product

The newest addition to Grenco Science’s portfolio of dried herb vaporizers, the G Pen Dash brings supreme functionality to the palm of your hand in a powerful, ultra-discreet, lightweight and affordable device. Featuring a glass glazed stainless steel heating chamber with three temperature settings (375F/190C, 401F/205C, and 428F/220C), the G Pen Dash fits in any sized pocket and is perfect for on-the-go. Combined with a clean air source and integrated air path, experience unsurpassed flavor and vapor production from your favorite strains. Other key elements include an ergonomically designed chamber opening for convenient loading and a magnetically attached mouthpiece that can be taken apart for easy cleaning and maintenance. The G Pen Dash also features haptic feedback and a smart button with three LEDs to indicate heat level and battery life. With pass-through charging capability via Micro-USB and automatic shut-off, the G Pen Dash maximizes battery life and usability on every charge.

18 customer reviews

5.018

Equestrian51

It’s so little but so powerful. The glass casing is awesome too

Dublecheeze

I was happy how quick this came. It’s nice that it’s so small and discreet. It still rips big though

KBrady

The glass covering is great. I love how it hits and how it feels

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US