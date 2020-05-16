 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Habit Crafted CBD Vape Pen - Banana

by Simply Crafted

✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free 🌱All Natural 🕑Timed Dosing System Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed. Containing 0% THC, our vape pens still provide 250mg of pure full-spectrum CBD. The disposable pens are available in 4 flavors: Orange Vanilla, Wild Berry, Tropicana & Banana. ● Quicker absorption and effects than consumables ● Over 200mg of CBD per pen/unit ● Consistent flow rate ● No GMOs, chemicals or solvents ● 0% THC Net Weight 500mg

PQuin71

Great flavor an instant relaxation. Thanks simply crafted !!

Digitikana

I really like these habit pens

Bev65789

Good effects and taste

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US