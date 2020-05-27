 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
CBD Live Resin - Ancient Lime

by Simply Crafted

5.07
Simply Crafted Concentrates Solvent CBD Live Resin - Ancient Lime

$40.00MSRP

About this product

LEGAL IN ALL 50 STATES Our Live Resin CBD Concentrate is pure, potent and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile. Extracted from freshly harvested cannabis plants then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor. Maintains full spectrum cannabinoid profile Single-origin cannabis-derived, cold-pressed terpenes No GMOs, chemicals or solvents Contains <0.3mg THC Available in five varieties: Cookies, Zkittlez, OG Kush, Ancient Lime and Critical Kush Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

7 customer reviews

5.07

RandyNAlly

The telescope in this ancient lime live resin is super strong. It gives it a lot of great citrus notes. I really like it in my dab pen with low temps

Captainpoopypants

Fire

Mia90675

Awesome live resin I highly recommend it

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US