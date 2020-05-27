Ray Charles RSO 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$50.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
LEGAL IN ALL 50 STATES Our Live Resin CBD Concentrate is pure, potent and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile. Extracted from freshly harvested cannabis plants then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor. Maintains full spectrum cannabinoid profile Single-origin cannabis-derived, cold-pressed terpenes No GMOs, chemicals or solvents Contains <0.3mg THC Available in five varieties: Cookies, Zkittlez, OG Kush, Ancient Lime and Critical Kush Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 27th, 2020
The telescope in this ancient lime live resin is super strong. It gives it a lot of great citrus notes. I really like it in my dab pen with low temps
on May 25th, 2020
Fire
on May 24th, 2020
Awesome live resin I highly recommend it