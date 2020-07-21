 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Clear Coil Showerhead Water Pipe

by Simply Crafted

About this product

Take clean hits to the next level with the GRAV® Coil Showerhead Water Pipe. This piece gets its name from the coil perc where smoke first enters the pipe, as well as the showerhead downstem that diffuses smoke into water. These two features combine for a double dose of cooling and cleaning, so by the time the hit gets to you it's as smooth as silk. This crystal clear water pipe comes ready to use with a 14mm GRAV® Funnel Bowl, and works best with about 3" of water.

RealCall5

I just love watching the smoke go through the coil. It’s dope

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US