Bubbler
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$162.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Start your day right with a cup of GRAV. This familiar design conceals a really effective bubbler. The perc and smoke pathway are built into the mug's handle. Great hand-feel and an ample bubbler chamber combine to make the GRAV Coffee Mug one of the most pleasant smoking experiences in a long time. Stands 4" tall at the top of the mug, 7" tall at the top of the straw 14mm female joint Comes with a 14mm cup bowl Features a fixed fission downstem
on April 13th, 2020
I loooove this bubbler!
on April 12th, 2020
The coolest bubbler I’ve ever bought, by far!!
on April 11th, 2020
This thing rips great and is so cute. I love it !