Coffee Mug Bubbler

by Simply Crafted

$90.00MSRP

About this product

Start your day right with a cup of GRAV. This familiar design conceals a really effective bubbler. The perc and smoke pathway are built into the mug's handle. Great hand-feel and an ample bubbler chamber combine to make the GRAV Coffee Mug one of the most pleasant smoking experiences in a long time. Stands 4" tall at the top of the mug, 7" tall at the top of the straw 14mm female joint Comes with a 14mm cup bowl Features a fixed fission downstem

5 customer reviews

Stormchaser420

The coolest bubbler I’ve ever bought, by far!!

Aurorasaurus

This thing rips great and is so cute. I love it !

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US