Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Solvent-free and sourced from local organic farms, our CBD cartridge contains full spectrum CBD that provides instant soothing and calming affects. The high purity and cold-pressed terpenes offer a subtle cannabis flavor. With 0% THC, the cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery. Its ease of use and instant affects makes it the perfect solution to reduce stress, anxiety, and to relax and unwind. ● Quicker absorption and effects than edibles ● GMOs, chemicals or solvents ● 100% Natural ● 0% THC Available strains: OG KUSH, CRITICAL KUSH, COOKIES, ZKITTLEZ, ANCIENT LIME & PURE Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on April 21st, 2020
Good little cart
on April 21st, 2020
Fast delivery and a great cartridge overall
Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.