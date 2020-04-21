 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Critical Kush CBD Cartridge - 1ML

Critical Kush CBD Cartridge - 1ML

by Simply Crafted

Simply Crafted Concentrates Cartridges Critical Kush CBD Cartridge - 1ML

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Solvent-free and sourced from local organic farms, our CBD cartridge contains full spectrum CBD that provides instant soothing and calming affects. The high purity and cold-pressed terpenes offer a subtle cannabis flavor. With 0% THC, the cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery. Its ease of use and instant affects makes it the perfect solution to reduce stress, anxiety, and to relax and unwind. ● Quicker absorption and effects than edibles ● GMOs, chemicals or solvents ● 100% Natural ● 0% THC Available strains: OG KUSH, CRITICAL KUSH, COOKIES, ZKITTLEZ, ANCIENT LIME & PURE Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

2 customer reviews

About this strain

Critical Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US