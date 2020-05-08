Small Taster
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$28.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Stand out from the crowd with this 16mm GRAV Whimsical Taster. Not only do these Tasters have an assortment of colorful glass and attention-grabbing designs, they also have the largest capacity of any Taster at GRAV. There's a generous bowl at one end and a mouthpiece at the other, as well as a marble roll stop to keep the piece in place when you put it down. This is Taster royalty, and you deserve the best. Length Height : 3" Use With : Flower Designed By : Dave Daily
on May 8th, 2020
Cute little taster. Could be a bit longer....
on May 6th, 2020
Pretty little chillum with a good sized bowl
on May 5th, 2020
Sweet deal !