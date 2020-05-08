 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Decorative Taster

by Simply Crafted

4.84
Simply Crafted Smoking Pipes Decorative Taster

$10.00MSRP

About this product

Stand out from the crowd with this 16mm GRAV Whimsical Taster. Not only do these Tasters have an assortment of colorful glass and attention-grabbing designs, they also have the largest capacity of any Taster at GRAV. There's a generous bowl at one end and a mouthpiece at the other, as well as a marble roll stop to keep the piece in place when you put it down. This is Taster royalty, and you deserve the best. Length Height : 3" Use With : Flower Designed By : Dave Daily

4 customer reviews

4.84

Faust16

Cute little taster. Could be a bit longer....

Tkotone

Pretty little chillum with a good sized bowl

Arkwright7

Sweet deal !

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US