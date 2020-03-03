AnnieWelsh
on March 3rd, 2020
Awesome bowl.
The GRAV® Arcline Hammer Pipe is 5" long and made on 28mm tubing. The hammer pipe's foot and mouthpiece stabilize the piece between uses. Its flame polished GRAV® label conforms to the Arcline style, inspired by Tuscan columns from ancient Italy. Length Height : 5" Use With : Flower Carb : On The Left Designed By : Stephan Peirce
on March 1st, 2020
This is my new favorite bowl. I love the way it feels!
on February 26th, 2020
Little spendy but worth it. It’s a very nice pipe