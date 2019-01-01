 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Have you ever found a perfectly smooth rock that fits just right in the palm of your hand? Have you ever wanted to smoke out of it? Well today's your lucky day. The low profile bowl, carb, and mouthpiece of the GRAV® Pebble Spoon make it discreet and easy to slip into a bag or a pocket. Satisfying to hold and hit, the GRAV® Pebble Spoon slides serenely into the flow of your life. LENGTH HEIGHT 3" USE WITH Flower CARB On the Left DESIGNED BY Stephan and Micah

Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping