Have you ever found a perfectly smooth rock that fits just right in the palm of your hand? Have you ever wanted to smoke out of it? Well today's your lucky day. The low profile bowl, carb, and mouthpiece of the GRAV® Pebble Spoon make it discreet and easy to slip into a bag or a pocket. Satisfying to hold and hit, the GRAV® Pebble Spoon slides serenely into the flow of your life. LENGTH HEIGHT 3" USE WITH Flower CARB On the Left DESIGNED BY Stephan and Micah
