SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
🌱All Natural 🕑Timed Dosing System Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed. Containing 0% THC, our vape pens still provide 250mg of pure full-spectrum CBD. The disposable pens are available in 4 flavors: Orange Vanilla, Wild Berry, Tropicana & Banana. ● Quicker absorption and effects than consumables ● Over 200mg of CBD per pen/unit ● Consistent flow rate ● No GMOs, chemicals or solvents ● 0% THC Net Weight 500mg
on May 8th, 2020
So refresh and relaxing. I love it !!
on May 4th, 2020
Nice mild taste smooth hitting and a great price too
on April 28th, 2020
Hits smooth and has a very pleasant taste