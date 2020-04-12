12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES The Helix Beaker Water Pipe is 8.75" tall and made on 60mm tubing. Its showerhead downstem diffuses smoke through water and can be removed for easy cleaning. Its Venturi chamber mouthpiece features three air intake holes that cool and spin smoke. The Helix™ Beaker comes ready to use with a 14mm Helix™ Taster® Bowl and functions best with approximately 2" of water.
on April 12th, 2020
Omg this thing hits like crazy 💨💨
on April 11th, 2020
Wow! I love my helix steamroller, but this thing is crazy!! It hits so hard but smooth. I get huge clouds but don’t cough up a lung from it. I love it!!
on April 10th, 2020
This things rips like crazy!!!