on February 3rd, 2020
Super tasty little cones and quick delivery time
LEGAL IN ALL 50 STATES We 100% guarantee our CBD flower to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Our pre-rolls are filled with only the finest, organically and sustainably grown CBD flower, with absolutely no trim or shake. CBD flower has powerful anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. It's also a great natural remedy for anxiety, depression, and increases the sense of relaxation instantly. ● Contains 17% CBD and <1% THC. ● Two 0.6g prerolls cured with cannabis-derived terpenes. ● Free of Fillers, Shake and Trim ● Made with organic Cannabis Sativa cultivars. Comes in five varieties: OG Kush, Cookies, Zkittlez, Ancient Lime and Critical Kush Lab Tested | 100% Organic | Made in the USA
on November 20th, 2019
Super dank. Nothing plain about these Prerolls 🤣
on November 20th, 2019
I bought the cookies Pre-rolls and am very pleased with them. They have a good taste and are very relaxing
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.