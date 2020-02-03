 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Organic CBD Flower Cured with Terpenes

Organic CBD Flower Cured with Terpenes

by Simply Crafted CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.018
Simply Crafted CBD Cannabis Pre-rolls Organic CBD Flower Cured with Terpenes
Simply Crafted CBD Cannabis Pre-rolls Organic CBD Flower Cured with Terpenes
Simply Crafted CBD Cannabis Pre-rolls Organic CBD Flower Cured with Terpenes
Simply Crafted CBD Cannabis Pre-rolls Organic CBD Flower Cured with Terpenes

$15.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

LEGAL IN ALL 50 STATES We 100% guarantee our CBD flower to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Our pre-rolls are filled with only the finest, organically and sustainably grown CBD flower, with absolutely no trim or shake. CBD flower has powerful anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. It's also a great natural remedy for anxiety, depression, and increases the sense of relaxation instantly. ● Contains 17% CBD and <1% THC. ● Two 0.6g prerolls cured with cannabis-derived terpenes. ● Free of Fillers, Shake and Trim ● Made with organic Cannabis Sativa cultivars. Comes in five varieties: OG Kush, Cookies, Zkittlez, Ancient Lime and Critical Kush Lab Tested | 100% Organic | Made in the USA

18 customer reviews

Show all
5.018

write a review

Taylor_Made

Super tasty little cones and quick delivery time

Dabs4life69

Super dank. Nothing plain about these Prerolls 🤣

FionasGarden

I bought the cookies Pre-rolls and am very pleased with them. They have a good taste and are very relaxing

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

Simply Crafted CBD Logo
Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders