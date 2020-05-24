Tsunami Glass Microscope Rig
by Fat Ass Glass Company
FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES Influenced by pop-art icon, Keith Haring, the K.Haring Rig pairs advanced water filtration with unparalleled artistry. This piece houses a turbine percolator that generates a moisturizing cyclone of water for remarkably cool draws. In addition to a built-in splashguard, the Rig is equipped with a 90-degree downstem and directional carb cap that gives you complete control over airflow. Heat-resistant designs are hand-applied to the borosilicate glass construction; opposing colors and black, bold lines arrange Haring’s vibrant aesthetic. The intriguing Rig is completed with Keith Haring’s signature. Haring’s signature and brilliant artwork continue onto the Rig’s box. The packaging’s thick walls and foam inserts provide safe and secure storage. © Keith Haring Foundation. Licensed by Artestar, New York
on May 24th, 2020
Picked up the yellow one. Love the diffusion. Very pretty to
on April 29th, 2020
Awesome rig. Bought the black and white one but it was hard to decide. Both look real nice
on April 25th, 2020
I usually am more savvy than to spend so much but this is like a work or art not just a rig lol