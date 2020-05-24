 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
K. Haring Rig

by Simply Crafted

5.06
$150.00MSRP

About this product

FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES Influenced by pop-art icon, Keith Haring, the K.Haring Rig pairs advanced water filtration with unparalleled artistry. This piece houses a turbine percolator that generates a moisturizing cyclone of water for remarkably cool draws. In addition to a built-in splashguard, the Rig is equipped with a 90-degree downstem and directional carb cap that gives you complete control over airflow. Heat-resistant designs are hand-applied to the borosilicate glass construction; opposing colors and black, bold lines arrange Haring’s vibrant aesthetic. The intriguing Rig is completed with Keith Haring’s signature. Haring’s signature and brilliant artwork continue onto the Rig’s box. The packaging’s thick walls and foam inserts provide safe and secure storage. © Keith Haring Foundation. Licensed by Artestar, New York

6 customer reviews

5.06

Dudegrows99

Picked up the yellow one. Love the diffusion. Very pretty to

2dope4u2

Awesome rig. Bought the black and white one but it was hard to decide. Both look real nice

FrozenV

I usually am more savvy than to spend so much but this is like a work or art not just a rig lol

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US