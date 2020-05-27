White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
LEGAL IN ALL 50 STATES Cherry X Otto is a unique combination originating from original Cherry genetics combined with award winning Otto II genetics to create a cross of two CBD power strains. The effects are uplifting, with a fruity but floral, somewhat sweet taste. This delicious Oregon-grown strain is known for its calming effects as well as keeping your mind clear and focused. ● Organically grown without any pesticides, chemical sprays, or synthetic fertilizers ● Contains 17% CBD and only 0.1% THC ● Cured with organic cannabis terpenes Available cured with the following terpenes: Ancient Lime: DAYTIME - features vibrant, sweet and citrus notes combined with uplifting properties to deliver a sativa-like, energizing effect. Cookies: ANYTIME - features sweet, chocolate and earth notes combined with focusing properties to deliver a hybrid-like, euphoric effect. OG Kush: ANYTIME - features skunky, citrus notes combined with soothing properties for a hybrid-like euphoric effect Critical Kush: NIGHTTIME - features earthy, woody and flowery notes combined with calming properties to deliver an indica-like, relaxing effect. Zkittlez: NIGHTTIME - features fruity, berry and grape notes combined with calming properties to deliver an indica-like, relaxing effect. Available in the following increments: 3.5 Grams - $25 1/2 oz - $90 1 oz - $160 Lab Tested | Organic | Grown in USA
on May 27th, 2020
Definitely some gas especially for only be hemp flower. It’s crazy!
on May 20th, 2020
This has a great lemony skunky taste to it. I like using it during the day
on May 8th, 2020
Terpy and tasty 😋
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.