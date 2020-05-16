Feel Energized Tincture 100mg
by The Feel Collection
$42.00
🌞Daytime Blend 🥥MCT Oil 🌱All Natural This uplifting and energetic blend includes 1500MG of pure hemp CBD with extracts of: Bergamot, Lemon, Rosemary, and Frankincense. Made with solvent-free MCT oil derived from organic coconuts. Amongst many benefits, the essential oils in this blend each contain constituents known to provide focused and uplifting experience.
on May 16th, 2020
Good blend very potent
on May 9th, 2020
I really like this daytime tincture