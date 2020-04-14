24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Our pre-rolls are filled with only the finest, organically and sustainably grown CBD flower, with absolutely no trim or shake. CBD flower has powerful anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. ● Contains 17% CBD and <1% THC. ● Six 0.6g pre-rolls cured with cannabis-derived terpenes. ● Free of Fillers, Shake and Trim ● Made with organic Cannabis Sativa cultivars. Comes in six varieties: OG Kush, Cookies, Zkittlez, Ancient Lime, Critical Kush or variety pack. Lab Tested | Organic | Grown in USA
on April 14th, 2020
This is some great cbd hemp flower. Very strong and delicious tasting too
on April 9th, 2020
These are really tasty. They don’t taste like hay like some of this other cbd flower I’ve had 😜
on April 7th, 2020
I’m not a big smoker, I can’t even roll a joint lol so I got these cones. They’re very convenient and potent, at least to me. I’m glad I tried them