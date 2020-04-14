 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Organic Flower Cured With Terps (10 Pack)

by Simply Crafted

Simply Crafted Cannabis Pre-rolls Organic Flower Cured With Terps (10 Pack)

$60.00MSRP

About this product

Our pre-rolls are filled with only the finest, organically and sustainably grown CBD flower, with absolutely no trim or shake. CBD flower has powerful anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. ● Contains 17% CBD and <1% THC. ● Six 0.6g pre-rolls cured with cannabis-derived terpenes. ● Free of Fillers, Shake and Trim ● Made with organic Cannabis Sativa cultivars. Comes in six varieties: OG Kush, Cookies, Zkittlez, Ancient Lime, Critical Kush or variety pack. Lab Tested | Organic | Grown in USA

8 customer reviews

Debbie74

This is some great cbd hemp flower. Very strong and delicious tasting too

Bricktopzz

These are really tasty. They don’t taste like hay like some of this other cbd flower I’ve had 😜

Flowersinherhair88

I’m not a big smoker, I can’t even roll a joint lol so I got these cones. They’re very convenient and potent, at least to me. I’m glad I tried them

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US