About this product

FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES The Yocan Rega Vaporizer also comes in a small and compact body which means you can take it with you wherever you go and use it whenever you please. It features a single-button control which allows beginners and advanced users alike to use the Yocan Rega Vaporizer with ease. To help with ease of use, the single power button on the Yocan Rega Vaporizer is illuminated with different colors to tell you what temperature level you’re running on. So, you’ll never get confused or be caught unawares when hitting on your unit. Operation is also simple and straightforward; 5 clicks to turn it on and 5 clicks to turn it back off. The pre-heat setting and the different voltage levels can also be accessed via the single button located on the Yocan Rega Vaporizer. Features: 320mAh Battery Capacity Small and Compact Body Magnetic 510-Threaded Adapter Variable Voltage Settings 10-Second Pre-Heat Setting Micro USB Charging Oil Level Window 9 – 11.5 mm Diameter Capacity Included: 1 x Yocan Rega Box Mod Vaporizer 1 x USB Charging Cable 1 x 510-Threaded Magnetic Adapter 1 x User Manual