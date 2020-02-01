 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Moonrise

Moonrise

by Sira Naturals

Skip to Reviews
4.84
Sira Naturals Cannabis Flower Moonrise

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Bred by the team over at 14er Holistics in Boulder, Colorado, Moonrise is a cross between Moonshine Haze, an extremely popular sativa from Rare Dankness, and Double Purple Dojo, a version of TGA/Subcool’s Double Purple Doja that 14er Holistics renamed in honor of the significant work put in by a subsequent breeder to further refine the TGA work. Moonrise boasts a sweet, musky flavor with notes of mixed berries. While the appearance of the plant leans Sativa in cultivation, some have found the Double Purple Dojo has contributed an increase in bodily effect compared to the incredibly strong, long-lasting sativa effects of Moonshine Haze.

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.84

write a review

Spicolli

I will give this strain 5 stars as well. There is a calming body high. And the easy mellow mind feeling. I’m like it folks. Enjoy your day.

ryansgram2019

I rarely give 5 stars or even reviews for that matter but this mango-pineapple-kiwi flavored Moonrise live resin from gti is incredible! It's packed with 10.4% of those distinct terpenes, over 80% thca, a percent of cbga, and cbg. This sweet creeper is a must try.

CapeGnomeGrown

This novice friendly strain creeps up slow and leaves you in a mild euphoric state of well being and happiness. A light body high loosens tension creeping around your body like cannabis massage therapist. It has a nice Sativa effect that keeps you aware, creative, and fairly sharp. Slowly drift away to a pleasant place is so desired with out any concern of paranoia.

About this brand

Sira Naturals Logo
Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.