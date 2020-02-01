Spicolli
on February 1st, 2020
I will give this strain 5 stars as well. There is a calming body high. And the easy mellow mind feeling. I’m like it folks. Enjoy your day.
Bred by the team over at 14er Holistics in Boulder, Colorado, Moonrise is a cross between Moonshine Haze, an extremely popular sativa from Rare Dankness, and Double Purple Dojo, a version of TGA/Subcool’s Double Purple Doja that 14er Holistics renamed in honor of the significant work put in by a subsequent breeder to further refine the TGA work. Moonrise boasts a sweet, musky flavor with notes of mixed berries. While the appearance of the plant leans Sativa in cultivation, some have found the Double Purple Dojo has contributed an increase in bodily effect compared to the incredibly strong, long-lasting sativa effects of Moonshine Haze.
on January 31st, 2020
I rarely give 5 stars or even reviews for that matter but this mango-pineapple-kiwi flavored Moonrise live resin from gti is incredible! It's packed with 10.4% of those distinct terpenes, over 80% thca, a percent of cbga, and cbg. This sweet creeper is a must try.
on January 3rd, 2020
This novice friendly strain creeps up slow and leaves you in a mild euphoric state of well being and happiness. A light body high loosens tension creeping around your body like cannabis massage therapist. It has a nice Sativa effect that keeps you aware, creative, and fairly sharp. Slowly drift away to a pleasant place is so desired with out any concern of paranoia.