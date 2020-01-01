Tally Mon
by Strane
1 gram
$15.00
Pickup 43.4 miles away
Created by Harry Palms and Oni Seeds, Six Labs Tropicana Banana is a hybrid of this highly sought-after cookie strain crossed with the legendary clone-only Banana Kush, a strain celebrated for its tropical banana/fruit flavors. Tropicana Banana is an ultra-fragrant glistening Sativa-Dominant hybrid that leaves the user in a state of wakeful bliss. It’s the perfect cerebral high to take the edge off of daily chores or a morning jog, and a personal wake and bake favorite for many.
