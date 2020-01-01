 Loading…

Tropicana Banana

by Six Labs

Six Labs Cannabis Flower Tropicana Banana

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Created by Harry Palms and Oni Seeds, Six Labs Tropicana Banana is a hybrid of this highly sought-after cookie strain crossed with the legendary clone-only Banana Kush, a strain celebrated for its tropical banana/fruit flavors. Tropicana Banana is an ultra-fragrant glistening Sativa-Dominant hybrid that leaves the user in a state of wakeful bliss. It’s the perfect cerebral high to take the edge off of daily chores or a morning jog, and a personal wake and bake favorite for many.

Six Labs

Six Labs Logo
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.