Created by Harry Palms and Oni Seeds, Six Labs Tropicana Banana is a hybrid of this highly sought-after cookie strain crossed with the legendary clone-only Banana Kush, a strain celebrated for its tropical banana/fruit flavors. Tropicana Banana is an ultra-fragrant glistening Sativa-Dominant hybrid that leaves the user in a state of wakeful bliss. It’s the perfect cerebral high to take the edge off of daily chores or a morning jog, and a personal wake and bake favorite for many.