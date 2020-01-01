 Loading…

VGH-OG

by Six Labs

About this product

VGH OG cannabis strain has all the grandeur of Chem-D, the flavors and aroma of Tahoe OG and the potency of both. These buds absolutely shine with thick layers of potent trichomes, while the danky aroma of Kush, pine, earth and citrus filters out, filling the nostrils and leaving users nearly intoxicated from the aroma alone. When smoked, this strain can make you feel euphoria, creativity, calm, numbness, appetite gain, and pain relief.

Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

