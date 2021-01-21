VGH OG cannabis strain has all the grandeur of Chem-D, the flavors and aroma of Tahoe OG and the potency of both. These buds absolutely shine with thick layers of potent trichomes, while the danky aroma of Kush, pine, earth and citrus filters out, filling the nostrils and leaving users nearly intoxicated from the aroma alone. When smoked, this strain can make you feel euphoria, creativity, calm, numbness, appetite gain, and pain relief.