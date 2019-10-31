 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grease Monkey

by Sixtech

Grease Monkey

$10.00MSRP

Grease Monkey by Sixtech

Boogz500

One of the best smelling tasteful strains I've had thus far top quality exotic

Grease Monkey

Grease Monkey
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Myrcene

Grease Monkey is a sweet, earthy strain with strong skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey's deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

Sixtech is an OLCC licensed producer in White City. We have a 10,000 square foot warehouse dedicated to supplying clones to growers and retail locations throughout Oregon. Sixtech is interested in forming partnerships with growers and wholesalers statewide.