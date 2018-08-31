 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Sparks: Vegan Chocolate Coffee Beans 75mg

Sparks: Vegan Chocolate Coffee Beans 75mg

by Somatik

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Somatik Edibles Chocolates Sparks: Vegan Chocolate Coffee Beans 75mg
Somatik Edibles Chocolates Sparks: Vegan Chocolate Coffee Beans 75mg

$22.00MSRP

About this product

Somatik Sparks are the perfect artisanal edibles to integrate into your daily routine. At just 3mg each, you can easily control your dose, and at 99mg per box you’ll have plenty to share. We partnered with award-winning Bay Area chocolatier Endorphin Foods and acclaimed Ritual Coffee to bring you a vegan, cane-sugar free, ethically sourced chocolate with an amazing complex taste. Rich, raw cacao coats an organic single-origin coffee bean perfectly blending flavor notes of fruit, chocolate, tartness, and just a little sparkle, for a new take on a classic treat. Our lab-tested cannabis comes from the hills of Humboldt County, and our proprietary blend ensures that the THC is evenly distributed, tasteless, fast acting, a consistently uplifting feeling. Each ingredient is sourced from direct trade relationships, and the rare, single-origin chocolate comes from a collective focused on regenerative farming practices. The entire experience can effortlessly lighten your mood, and help spark a little magic throughout your day.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

capocapo

these are my favorite things. I honestly wish i could just microdose these for life

About this brand

Somatik Logo
Somatik is defining a new market of flexible doses that anyone can integrate into their lifestyle. We believe that cannabis can help us all find a mind and body balance, and when you taste one of our single origin award-winning products you'll be on your way to celebrating the best version of yourself.