1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Speakeasy CBD tonics are derived from 100% legal hemp sources and renowned for their potency and flavor profiles. Each Speakeasy CBD tonic bottle contains 200mg and is great for those who want the medical benefits of cannabis without the psychoactive effects from Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Tonics: -Easy Squeeze - Simple squeeze dropper -Glass Dropper - Easy to determine dosage -Glass Vial - Improved quality with streamline design Speakeasy has developed proprietary methods to preserve the natural flavor to ensure there is an abundance of terpenes for a full flavor profile made from pure hemp oil. All of Speakeasy products are produced from organically cultivated hemp sources and are tested by SC Laboratories. Customers continuously share comments about the smooth taste and potent effects.
on February 15th, 2018
Wow!! That's the feeling you get with this oil. Pure, and works quicker then oils I have had in the past. Thx SpeakEasy
on October 19th, 2017
A big fan of the Speakeasy CBD tonic. It works great for anxiety.