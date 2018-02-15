 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Tonic

by Speakeasy 710

About this product

Speakeasy CBD tonics are derived from 100% legal hemp sources and renowned for their potency and flavor profiles. Each Speakeasy CBD tonic bottle contains 200mg and is great for those who want the medical benefits of cannabis without the psychoactive effects from Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Tonics: -Easy Squeeze - Simple squeeze dropper -Glass Dropper - Easy to determine dosage -Glass Vial - Improved quality with streamline design Speakeasy has developed proprietary methods to preserve the natural flavor to ensure there is an abundance of terpenes for a full flavor profile made from pure hemp oil. All of Speakeasy products are produced from organically cultivated hemp sources and are tested by SC Laboratories. Customers continuously share comments about the smooth taste and potent effects.

franktheplumber

Wow!! That's the feeling you get with this oil. Pure, and works quicker then oils I have had in the past. Thx SpeakEasy

PaladinCBD

A big fan of the Speakeasy CBD tonic. It works great for anxiety.

About this brand

Speakeasy was built by industry pioneers with a principle philosophy to provide high quality cannabis oil products through innovative scientific techniques and extraordinary service. Speakeasy sets the standard for product quality in the emerging cannabis industry. Today, Speakeasy has evolved into one of the most esteemed cannabis oil producers in the world; not because our lead Ph.D. Scientist has won first place Cannabis Cups – 6 times, but because our product is produced with an end-to-end system that ensures purity, potency and quality in every product we sell. With a high level of integrity and imagination, Speakeasy is committed to being a global leader in the development and supply of top shelf cannabis products. Consistent feedback and regular communication with industry experts ensures that Speakeasy is offering predictability and pushing the envelope of what is possible in cannabis concentrate consumption. Looking forward, the company plans to release many new products designed to meet the wide range of needs from novice to connoisseur customers, while providing the same unmatched support and customer service we are known for.