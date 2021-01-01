About this product

Speakeasy CBD tonics are derived from 100% legal hemp sources and renowned for their potency and flavor profiles. Each Speakeasy CBD tonic bottle contains 200mg and is great for those who want the medical benefits of cannabis without the psychoactive effects from Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).



Tonics:



-Easy Squeeze - Simple squeeze dropper

-Glass Dropper - Easy to determine dosage

-Glass Vial - Improved quality with streamline design



Speakeasy has developed proprietary methods to preserve the natural flavor to ensure there is an abundance of terpenes for a full flavor profile made from pure hemp oil.



All of Speakeasy products are produced from organically cultivated hemp sources and are tested by SC Laboratories. Customers continuously share comments about the smooth taste and potent effects.