1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Speakeasy THC TONIC contains 500 mg of THC per container. The tasteless and simply golden formulation is composed of only organic grape seed and cannabis oil. We pay special attention to the quality of flowers used in our process and this results in the highest quality product. This multi-use product can be used directly as an edible, in cooking, as a topical, other creative applications.
on October 19th, 2017
Amazing product and very potent. Took 1 dropper full and in 30 minutes was numbed out, works great as a topical for my arthritis as well. 2 Thumbs up!
on August 12th, 2017
This tincture is a joke, i spend a lot of money on it and does not contained any THC, don't waste your money on this item. What a freaking rip-off.
on October 20th, 2016
This product is a complete waist of your money.We were told it is very potent what a sham!,,,Really it dose not even get one star😰