 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. THC Tonic

THC Tonic

by Speakeasy 710

Skip to Reviews
2.33
Speakeasy 710 Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual THC Tonic

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Speakeasy THC TONIC contains 500 mg of THC per container. The tasteless and simply golden formulation is composed of only organic grape seed and cannabis oil. We pay special attention to the quality of flowers used in our process and this results in the highest quality product. This multi-use product can be used directly as an edible, in cooking, as a topical, other creative applications.

3 customer reviews

2.33

write a review

PaladinCBD

Amazing product and very potent. Took 1 dropper full and in 30 minutes was numbed out, works great as a topical for my arthritis as well. 2 Thumbs up!

RoCa69

This tincture is a joke, i spend a lot of money on it and does not contained any THC, don't waste your money on this item. What a freaking rip-off.

Leslayman

This product is a complete waist of your money.We were told it is very potent what a sham!,,,Really it dose not even get one star😰

About this brand

Speakeasy 710 Logo
Speakeasy was built by industry pioneers with a principle philosophy to provide high quality cannabis oil products through innovative scientific techniques and extraordinary service. Speakeasy sets the standard for product quality in the emerging cannabis industry. Today, Speakeasy has evolved into one of the most esteemed cannabis oil producers in the world; not because our lead Ph.D. Scientist has won first place Cannabis Cups – 6 times, but because our product is produced with an end-to-end system that ensures purity, potency and quality in every product we sell. With a high level of integrity and imagination, Speakeasy is committed to being a global leader in the development and supply of top shelf cannabis products. Consistent feedback and regular communication with industry experts ensures that Speakeasy is offering predictability and pushing the envelope of what is possible in cannabis concentrate consumption. Looking forward, the company plans to release many new products designed to meet the wide range of needs from novice to connoisseur customers, while providing the same unmatched support and customer service we are known for.