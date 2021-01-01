Speakeasy 710
THC Tonic
Speakeasy THC TONIC contains 500 mg of THC per container. The tasteless and simply golden formulation is composed of only organic grape seed and cannabis oil. We pay special attention to the quality of flowers used in our process and this results in the highest quality product. This multi-use product can be used directly as an edible, in cooking, as a topical, other creative applications.
