 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bubblers
  5. 5" Mint Green Bubbler Jane West x Grav

5" Mint Green Bubbler Jane West x Grav

by Stash Lab Technologies

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Stash Lab Technologies Smoking Bubblers 5" Mint Green Bubbler Jane West x Grav
Stash Lab Technologies Smoking Bubblers 5" Mint Green Bubbler Jane West x Grav
Stash Lab Technologies Smoking Bubblers 5" Mint Green Bubbler Jane West x Grav

$119.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Sophisticated smoking just upgraded to a new level- introducing the latest upright bubbler, part of the Jane West collection. This piece offers smooth filtration without the hassle of a clunky water pipe. The ergonomically designed bubbler fits in your hand comfortably. Mint green borosilicate glass defines its beautiful exterior. For optimal cooling, fill the pipe with water until it reaches the 1.5" mark. Highlights: - Height: 5 inches - 25 x 4mm thick borosilicate glass - Deep push bowl - Carb hole on left side - Ergonomic grip and mouthpiece - Works best with 1.5" of water - Sleek white Jane West decal - Designed by Jane West, made by Grav About Jane West: Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women. Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this brand

Stash Lab Technologies Logo
At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!