About this product

Sophisticated smoking just upgraded to a new level- introducing the latest upright bubbler, part of the Jane West collection. This piece offers smooth filtration without the hassle of a clunky water pipe. The ergonomically designed bubbler fits in your hand comfortably. Mint green borosilicate glass defines its beautiful exterior. For optimal cooling, fill the pipe with water until it reaches the 1.5" mark.



Highlights:



- Height: 5 inches

- 25 x 4mm thick borosilicate glass

- Deep push bowl

- Carb hole on left side

- Ergonomic grip and mouthpiece

- Works best with 1.5" of water

- Sleek white Jane West decal

- Designed by Jane West, made by Grav



About Jane West:

Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women.



Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.