Smoked Glass Steamroller
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$54.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$24.99MSRP
The taster is Jane West's collaborative one hitter design, made by Grav Labs. This is your ideal, on-the-go discreet pipe which can easily fit inside your pocket or bag. Infused cobalt ore defines its rich blue hue. Made of premium quality borosilicate glass, the pipe is a concealable 3 inches long, conveniently sized for low profile use. Highlights: - Designed by Jane West, made by Grav Labs - 3 inch length - 12 x 2 mm borosilicate glass tubing - Roll-stop feet to prevent spills - Reinforced, angle tooled mouth and bowl - Transparent blue achieved using 100% pure cobalt ore - Ergonomic grip - Sleek white Jane West decal About Jane West: Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women. Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.
on June 20th, 2019
I got this as a gift and it arrived just in time! She loves the pipe and takes it everywhere with her, she thinks she's fancy now lol
on June 13th, 2019
Thank you again! Thank you. I have received the pipe. There are some minor chips around the bowl, but I suspect this is a manufacturer issue in packaging. I love the size and color of the pipe.