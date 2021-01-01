About this product

The taster is Jane West's collaborative one hitter design, made by Grav Labs. This is your ideal, on-the-go discreet pipe which can easily fit inside your pocket or bag.



Infused cobalt ore defines its rich blue hue. Made of premium quality borosilicate glass, the pipe is a concealable 3 inches long, conveniently sized for low profile use.



Highlights:



- Designed by Jane West, made by Grav Labs

- 3 inch length

- 12 x 2 mm borosilicate glass tubing

- Roll-stop feet to prevent spills

- Reinforced, angle tooled mouth and bowl

- Transparent blue achieved using 100% pure cobalt ore

- Ergonomic grip

- Sleek white Jane West decal



About Jane West:



Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women.



Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.